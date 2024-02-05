Lime dust from construction at Knoch High School covers hundreds of cars

SAXONBURG, Pa. — One week ago, the construction company working on the renovations at Knoch High School used lime to test the stability of the ground. Lime dust spread over two parking lots covering hundreds of cars. Many of those cars are still being worked on by local detailing shops.

Zach Davis owns a car detailing business called To The Limit Motorsportz in Saxonburg.

“We’ve actually brought in people to work a little bit of overtime to accommodate for all the people,” said Davis.

So far, his shop has detailed 16 vehicles, but they’re scheduled out through the end of the month and calls are still coming in.

“I have classes with people who drive, and they just said it’s a mess, and it’s really upsetting,” said Knoch High School Senior Jadyn Pethtel.

“When it started, it was just dust on the vehicle, but after it got wet or anything like that it’ll start leaving a white residue that’ll start to spot and etch on the vehicle,” said Davis.

Davis says if you do try to clean your vehicle yourself, you can use vinegar, but it needs to be diluted.

“That’ll help neutralize it for the time being,” said Davis.

Superintendent Dr. David Foley says about 300 vehicles have been impacted. He also added that the construction company has been great and is asking people to turn in their receipts. The cost for this kind of detailing is $300 and up.

“Each one is different, and so far, there hasn’t been anything we haven’t been able to fix,” said Davis.

Another smaller detailer in town has already done 10 with another two dozen and counting to go.

Students have until Feb. 23 to turn in their receipts. We’re being told that the deadline is going to be difficult to meet because these detailing shops are so swamped.

Foley says the construction company does not need to use the lime again because the test passed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group