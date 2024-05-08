Local

Paul Skenes called up from Triple-A, will start for Pirates this weekend

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Paul Skenes FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes throws in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte, Fla., Monday, March 4, 2024.

PITTSBURGH — Pitcher Paul Skenes will make his MLB debut this weekend.

Skenes, 21, was the Pirates’ first overall pick in the 2023 draft and was signed to a $9.2 million deal.

Thursday, the Pirates announced Skenes would be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Saturday will be his first major league game as the Pirates host the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.

Skenes has posted a 0.99 ERA over seven starts in Indianapolis. He struck out 45 batters in 27.1 innings, walked eight and held opponents to a .175 batting average.

