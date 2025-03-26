Lineup announced for 2025 Four Chord Music Festival in Western Pennsylvania

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The lineup for the 2025 Four Chord Music Festival has been announced.

The festival is held at EQT Park in Washington County and will run from Sept. 13 through Sept. 14.

Blink-182 and Jimmy Eat World will headline the first day and AFI, Jawbreaker, Alkaline Trio and Say Anything will headline the second day.

Early Bird GA, VIP and Deluxe VIP tickets are available now.

Full on-sale tickets are available Friday at 11 a.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

