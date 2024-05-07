Local

Lineup, details announced for SouthSide Works Music on the Lawn

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — SouthSide Works will once again have free concerts this summer.

The concert series will take place every Friday from June 14 to Aug. 16 in SouthSide Works Town Square.

A pop-up farmers market has been added for guests to shop as live music plays.

The events will start at 5 p.m. each Friday. From 5 to 7 p.m., guests can shop for locally grown and made goods. From 7 to 9:30 p.m., local musicians will take the stage to perform.

All ages and pets are welcome. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets for lawn sitting.

Tasty Taquitos and Slice on Broadway will offer food and Spirit will have a popup bar.

The lineup is:

6/14 - Orange Music and Ras Prophet

6/21 - Stone Throwers and Paging Doctor Moon

6/28 - Low Gap and Nick Guckert

7/5 - Back Alley Sound and Livefromthecity

7/12 - HawtThornes and The Argonauts

7/19 - Animal Scream and HABATAT

7/26 - Fusion Illusion, Sweet Sweet, and The Regal Sweet

8/2 - Anne Eliza and Tory Silver

8/9 - Corduroy Brown and Giant’s Causeway

8/16 - Big Blitz and Cam Chambers

