Lionel Messi leads Argentina to 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt and spot in World Cup quarterfinals

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi did it yet again at this year’s World Cup.

The Argentina great scored once while inspiring his team to an improbable 3-2 victory over Egypt on Tuesday despite trailing by two goals with only 11 minutes to play.

The defending champions will next face either Switzerland or Colombia in quarterfinals on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Messi, who was in tears after the final whistle, scored his eighth goal of this year’s tournament in the 83rd minute to level the score at 2-2. It was his record-extending 21st at the World Cup.

Enzo Fernandez scored the winning goal in stoppage time to complete one of the great World Cup comebacks. Cristian Romero started the rally in the 79th minute.

Argentina had trailed 2-0 on goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico.

Messi also missed a chance in the first half when his penalty kick was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. He later hit the post when the score was 1-0.

Argentina is bidding to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Brazil did so in 1958 and 1962.

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