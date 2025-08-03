Liover Peguero belts 3 home runs but Pirates fall to Rockies again; another big blown lead

DENVER — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

For the second-straight game, the Pittsburgh Pirates blew a big lead and were defeated by the Colorado Rockies.

Despite three home runs from Liover Peguero, the Pirates fell 8-5 against the Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday afternoon.

Liover Peguero greeted Rockies starter Austin Gomber with a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning. Four innings later, Peguero lined his second homer of the game, a three-run shot, to extend the lead to 4-0.

With the Pirates trailing by four runs in the top of the ninth, Peguero connected on his third home run off Dugan Darnell.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group