Litter of kittens, mom found near Kennywood

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A kitten who wandered away from its litter led to its whole family being rescued near Kennywood.

Rescue and Relax, an animal rescue service based in Edgewood, said a kitten was spotted on the ramp to Kennywood’s parking lot on May 18. Later that evening, a trapper went to look for the litter and found another one of the kittens.

The next day, after Rescue and Relax asked for help in finding the rest of the litter, the same trapper and a volunteer stayed out until 1:30 a.m. and found four more kittens and their mom.

“We couldn’t have dreamed they’d all be reunited so quickly and we’re thrilled!” the rescue said in a Facebook post.

Rescue and Relax is asking the public to donate kitten food, since this rescue brings the total number of kittens in their care to almost three dozen.

Anyone who finds more kittens are Kennywood is asked to contact Rescue and Relax.

