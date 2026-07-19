Live Casino Pittsburgh distributes $17M in grant funds to Westmoreland County communities

GREENSBURG, Pa. — This week, Live Casino Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County announced its latest round of grant funding distributed to local communities.

This time around, $17 million was distributed to Westmoreland County communities.

This funding has been used to support community needs in a variety of ways, like police and fire department equipment, nonprofit projects, road resurfacing, bridge reconstruction, playground and park improvements and stormwater upgrades.

“Coming out of the down years of COVID, this has kind of been of lifeblood,” Greensburg City Councilman Gregory Mertz said. “The city was suckerpunched when things kind of shut down, lost a lot of revenue.”

Since the casino began operating in 2020, Westmoreland County municipalities and organizations have received $75 million in funding.

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