NWS says 4 tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania over the weekend

The National Weather Service says four tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Over the weekend, NWS used video evidence to confirm tornadoes in Derry Township, Westmoreland County and Summerville, Clarion County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> NWS says 2 tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania on Saturday

As of Monday, tornadoes in Latrobe, Westmoreland County, and Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, were also confirmed. This comes after the NWS spent the past two days surveying those areas.

Click here for photos from across the area.

The tornado in Summerville began in Strattanville, the NWS said. That storm was an EF1 and reached wind speeds of up to 90 mph.

All other tornadoes were EF0s. The Punxsutawney tornado reached speeds of up to 80 mph; the Latrobe tornado reached speeds of up to 75 mph; the Derry tornado reached speeds of up to 70 mph.

Channel 11’s Addison Albert was in Westmoreland County on Monday tracking damage caused by those storms. Click here to read more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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