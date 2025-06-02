Live Fresh juice bar opening in Fifth Avenue Place

PITTSBURGH — Local juice bar chain Live Fresh has expanded to Fifth Avenue Place.

The juice and smoothie bar now occupies an outdoor facing space on Liberty Avenue and is open to both Highmark employees, other office space tenants and the general public. The space has soft opened and will hold a grand opening on Saturday, May 31. In addition to smoothies and cold pressed juice, Live Fresh serves acai bowls and signature toasts.

“We started talking and instantly clicked for us that we’re aligned, we’re both after a healthier public,” Dana Garcia, Highmark Health vice president of corporate real estate services, said. “The more things that we can do to really keep people healthy and get them into healthier habits, so this is a perfect fit into what we’re trying to accomplish.”

This is Live Fresh’s fifth location and is now the local chain’s flagship space. Its original location and former flagship was in Homestead, which ownership made the decision to close.

