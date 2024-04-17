Local

Living Treasures Wild Animal Park Moraine welcomes new clouded leopard, Squeaks

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Living Treasures Wild Animal Park Moraine welcomes new clouded leopard, Squeaks Living Treasures Wild Animal Park Moraine welcomes new clouded leopard, Squeaks

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Living Treasures Wild Animal Park Moraine welcomed a new member to its family.

Squeaks, a clouded leopard, is shown in a video on Facebook adjusting to their new home.

Clouded leopards are listed as a vulnerable species. It’s protected, but enforcement is many areas is weak, Living Treasures said in a post.

Living Treasures Wild Animal Park is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman shoots, kills intruder during home invasion in Beaver Falls, district attorney says
  • Man dead, another injured after head-on crash in Leetsdale
  • High-speed police chase involving missing teen started in Pittsburgh, ends in Ohio
  • VIDEO: Human skeletal remains found in Fayette County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read