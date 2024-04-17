Living Treasures Wild Animal Park Moraine welcomes new clouded leopard, Squeaks

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Living Treasures Wild Animal Park Moraine welcomed a new member to its family.

Squeaks, a clouded leopard, is shown in a video on Facebook adjusting to their new home.

Clouded leopards are listed as a vulnerable species. It’s protected, but enforcement is many areas is weak, Living Treasures said in a post.

Living Treasures Wild Animal Park is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group