Local 12-year-old boy shares passion for golf ahead of 2025 Oakmont US Open

There’s a short window for golf in Western Pennsylvania, but a 6th grader has found a way to put a club to a ball every day. And all this practice set him up to return to the home of the Masters to compete.

“I think his story is that by grace he’s been given a gift, and it’s what you do with that gift,” said TJ Ameredes.

At 12 years old, Niko Ameredes already knows what he wants to be when he grows up.

“I want to be a golfer,” said Niko Ameredes. “A PGA Tour golfer.”

At 2 years old, he’d ride around in the cart with his dad.

“By the age of 6, he was shooting even par from about 100-150 yards out,” said TJ.

So at 6 years old, he started competing.

“My first win was probably US Kids Local Tour, but my first big win was probably Ohio State,” said Niko.

And then, an accomplishment some wait decades for.

“Hit the five iron,” said Niko. “It hit right above the pin. Spun back. It looked like it was going off the green. Then it went in the hole. I jumped around, and then I said it’s about time. Then I started crying a little bit.”

He even recently played in a tournament with a broken hand.

“I broke my hand in the middle of a golf round yeah, and I played with it,” said Niko.

Fast-forward five months, and he’ll compete on April 6th in the Drive, Chip & Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia ahead of the Masters. He also qualified in 2022.

“It was very exciting to call up my husband and say we’re going back,” said Samantha Ameredes.

“Augusta,” said Niko. “It’s going to be fabulous.”

“Competitive golf is high pressure,” said TJ. “So when we get done with his tournaments, we make sure that he has the ability to decompress and do things that a 12-year-old would want to do.”

But for Niko, golf is what this 12-year-old wants to do.

“I love the sport,” said Niko. “It’s so much fun.”

“He’s the first one jumping out of the car,” said The Club at Nevillewood Head Golf Professional Cory Livingston. “And then, he’s the last one where his dad is like ‘Come on we got to get in’ and he’s still pounding balls. The number of balls that he hits during his practice sessions is pretty unbelievable, but they all mean something.”

“He practices seven days a week,” said Samantha. “He’s usually dragging my husband to Nevillewood when it’s nice out or the dome at RMU. They’re stopping anywhere and everywhere to hit balls.”

“It’s amazing how gracious people have been,” said TJ. “How kind they have been. From the members coming up to him and speaking to him directly, congratulating him, to the Head Pro Cory Livingston, to our instructor here, Kevin Shields. And how much they have embraced the journey that he is on.”

At the US Open at Oakmont in June, Niko’s mom, Samantha, is volunteering on Hole 9 for their home club, Nevillewood. Niko will be at a golf camp at Wake Forest for the week but plans to be there for the weekend championship rounds.

“He’s going to have the ability to watch a Major in his backyard in Pittsburgh,” said TJ. “Oakmont itself does a fabulous job. I’ve been to the Open there before. The ability to have that Major event there. And for him to see the professionals up close and take in how they approach the game and approach golf, it’s priceless.”

Niko’s Past Accomplishments:

2022/2025 Drive Chip and Putt Finalist

2024 US Kids Worlds: Finished Runner-up

2023 US Kids Worlds: Finished 14

2022 US Kids Worlds: Finished 10

2021 US Kids Worlds: Finished 6

2x Notah Begay Regional Champion

Niko’s PGA Jr. League Team made it to the 2024 PGA Jr. League Championship in Texas

4x US Kids Ohio State Champion

Regional Championship wins in Punta Cana, Canada and Virginia

2024 North Ohio Qualifier Optimist Champion

Many top 5 finishes in regional tournaments

Many local tour championships in PA and Ohio

Niko won longest drive at PGA Jr. League Championship in Texas.

