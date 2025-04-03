Local 6th-grade student to represent Western Pennsylvania in national golf competition

MARS, Pa. — Touting her lucky purple sequin dinosaur head cover, Mars 6th grader Caris Hartman has proved to be unstoppable on the golf course.

“I like to draw. I like to read. I like to do a lot of other things, but it’s like nothing else can compare to golf,” she told Channel 11. “I just love the game. I love all the challenges, and how hard it is.”

It’s a passion that began with father-daughter trips to the course.

“When she was four and five, she would tag along with her little clubs, and she would just drop a ball occasionally and hit some shots,” said Hartman’s father, Christopher Hartman. “Around age six is when she started to take it more seriously, and she got her full set of clubs, and I’d say ever since then, it’s been a non-stop journey.”

Local competition can be tough for an 11-year-old girl, so she set her sights higher.

Augusta National Golf Club annually hosts the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals for junior golfers just ahead of the Masters.

Last year, the Hartmans watched the competition at home.

“My dad looked at me and he said, ‘someday I hope this could be you,’ and then the next year, I worked twice as hard,” Caris said.

Christopher said his daughter immediately locked in.

“I don’t think there has been a day that’s gone by in the last 12 months that she hasn’t practiced in some way, shape or form,” he said. “In snowy days and icy days and rainy, she figures out a way to do it.”

‘Someday’ came a little faster than expected. Hartman qualified for the competition this year and will show off her skills at Augusta on Sunday, April 5, alongside the world’s best golfers.

“Me and my dad were jumping up and down. We were all so happy,” Caris said. “I think it’s gonna be like, almost not real. It’s like one of the most beautiful places.”

Caris is paving her own path in the hopes that others will follow.

“Golf is not dominated by women,” Christopher said. “Caris has the opportunity to represent Pittsburgh, but also potentially inspire other younger kids in the area to try it out.”

