Man pleads guilty to homicide by vehicle, DUI charges; sentenced to prison for Homestead crash

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man who police say was driving more than 100 miles an hour while high on cocaine will spend years behind bars for a deadly crash in Homestead.

A judge sentenced Jesus Luciano to five to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and DUI.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Homicide by vehicle charges filed 7 months after deadly Homestead crash

Investigators say Jesus Luciano crossed the center line on East Eighth Avenue in 2024, crashing head-on into Lynn Reynolds’ car. She died days later from her injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>> ‘Can’t understand why this happened’: Woman dies after Homestead crash

Reynolds was known for helping others in her community.

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