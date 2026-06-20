Man sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay over $500K for role in rental car fraud scheme

PITTSBURGH — A Hazelwood man is headed to federal prison for his role in a rental car fraud scheme.

A judge sentenced Theodore Brown, 32, to four years behind bars and ordered him to pay back $550,000.

Investigators say Brown used stolen identities and credit cards from the dark web to rent cars, then re-rented those cars in Oct. 2022.

Police say some people tied to drug activity rented vehicles from him.

Investigators say this was a one-person scheme.

Brown is one of several people already convicted, including a former Avis manager and three others from the Pittsburgh area.

The total loss to the rental car company is estimated to be more than $800,000.

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