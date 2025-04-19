Local artist prepares to sell handmade hot ticket work at US Open in Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — The massive merchandise table at the Oakmont Country Club is going up for the US Open.

A local vendor is in the spotlight there, selling one of the hottest ticket items, just a mile from her shop.

Amanda Lee is the owner of Amanda Lee Glassware in Oakmont. She hand-paints glasses that flew off the shelves the last time the event was held in the community in 2016.

“The glasses did so well in the sets that they sold out by Thursday morning. The last set was gone before the tournament even really started,” Lee said.

This year, she has quadrupeled the amount of wine, beer and whiskey glasses she and her team will sell in the massive merch tent the week of the tournament.

“The new squirrel, they went vintage, and - the artist, I mean - I love what they did. So we were very excited to paint their version of this,” Lee said.

The USGA wants to truly make the 125th US Open a Pittsburgh event and give all who are coming to Oakmont this summer a true taste of the area.

“I think that’s such an important part of how everything’s changing these days. To support local, you know, just especially because the young artists that I have here...because that supporting me, supports them...and then it all comes around and it stays in the community. I just think it’s fantastic,” Lee said.

The sets, as well as individual glasses, will be available at the merch tent throughout the open.

Lee said she is thrilled to experience both the excitement and the chaos of the tent the weekend of the tournament.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group