Local bikers, volunteers donate stuffed bunnies to patients at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital

PITTSBURGH — The idea of motorcycles and bunnies does not usually go together but that was the scene in North Oakland on Saturday.

The Fourth Annual Bunny Run was held at the UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Local motorcycle groups came together to donate stuffed bunnies to children receiving treatment at the hospital through Easter weekend.

Organizers said this is the largest year the event has seen to date in terms of donations and response from volunteers.

“Mental health is such a majorly important issue in our world today and it just means the world that there’s support for all of us who are so passionate about this,” said Director of Nursing Operations Jeremy Wanless.

The donations are intended to bring a sense of community and comfort to the patients at the hospital.

