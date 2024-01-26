Local charity asking for help to send mother with terminal brain cancer to Disney World with her son

Jamie’s Dream Team, a local charity organization, put up a Facebook post on Thursday urgently asking for help to send a young mother with terminal brain cancer to Walt Disney World with her son.

Savannah just spent her 23rd birthday at the hospital recovering from emergency brain surgery. The charity said she went to the ER with a headache, and following surgery, scans and tests, Savannah and her parents received devastating news.

She was diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma, a “very aggressive fast growing terminal brain cancer with a very poor prognosis,” Jamie’s Dream Team said in the post.

Savannah wants to spend all of her time with her 4-year-old son, Konnifer.

“She wants to make lasting memories with her family and treasure every moment she can,” the organization said.

Jamie’s Dream Team is now helping to send Savannah and her son to Walt Disney World. They added that the family has never traveled before and needs everything.

“Savannah starts radiation on February 6th and we are sending them in the next few days. We need our Army,” the organization said in a post.

They shared the following list on their post of what the family needs for their trip:

Flight miles

Hotel points/vacation-condo rental

Disney tickets

Luggage for 4

Gift cards

Baby shampoo

Ponchos

Sunscreen

If you would like to donate, click the link below, click on the box that says donate and then drop down to where it says “all funds will be allocated toward SAVANNAH M’s DREAM”

Click here to donate.

