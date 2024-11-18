Local collectibles shop offering hundreds of thousands of dollars for signed Paul Skenes rookie card

PITTSBURGH — A local shop is competing with the Pittsburgh Pirates to become the owners of the rare signed Paul Skenes rookie card.

The card is a 2024 Topps Chrome Update MLB Debut card.

The Pittsburgh Pirates just offered season tickets behind home plate for 30 YEARS in exchange for the Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card…



Would you accept this offer?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6DBDR42xDW — Topps (@Topps) November 15, 2024

The Pirates announced they would offer two season tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years, a softball game for 30 people at PNC Park and coaching from Pirates alumni, a private tour of PIrates City and LECOM Park in Florida and a spring training experience that includes:

Meet and greet with Skenes

Two autographed Skenes jerseys

Batting practice and arm-up with the team

A local collectible shop is trying to beat them out. Sports Card Etc. said they will give whoever finds the card $250,000 in cash for it. They said they will raise that crash reward to $350,000 if the card is pulled in their store and sold to them.

Competition for the card is steep.

Skenes’ girlfriend and American gymnast Livvy Dunne said the person who finds the card is invited to sit with her during a Pirates game in her suite.

Let's raise the stakes...the person who finds the card can sit with me at a Pirates game in my suite https://t.co/WZTk5SxHW5 — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) November 15, 2024

Seth Meyers also wanted the card. He is offering four VIP tickets to a Late Night with Seth Meyers taping.

If you find it and just let me LOOK at it for a SECOND, 4 VIP tickets to a @LateNightSeth taping https://t.co/8TxskOdywa — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) November 15, 2024

The card was released on Nov. 13.

