Local interior designer accused of scamming 8 clients out of over $440,000

New charges have been filed against a local interior designer.

Lauren Piasecki is now accused of scamming eight different clients out of over $440,000.

>>> Local interior designer accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers

Clients of Piasecki’s interior design business, Black Cherry Designs, told investigators they paid her up-front to decorate their homes, but she never did. Police say she never repaid the money.

Instead, detectives say she used the funds for Amazon purchases, Uber rides, Turnpike tolls, hotels and other personal expenses.

Piasecki is facing charges theft by unlawful taking, home improvement fraud, receiving stolen property and deceptive business practices.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca tried to reach out to Piasecki again on Monday, but her phone was shut off.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group