Local man charged for deadly DUI crash where he drove over 100 miles per hour, fled scene, DA says

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Homer City man is facing charges after the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office said he was driving under the influence and caused a fatal crash.

Reed Tantlinger, 23, is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, accidents involving death or personal injury and two DUI charges for the crash that happened on Jan. 7, 2023.

The district attorney’s office said the victim was driving on Route 422 in Pine Township, where they slowed down and began making a left turn onto Red Mill Road. A second car behind the victim’s Subaru slowed down as well.

Tantlinger was driving his pick-up truck at over 100 miles per hour and illegally passed the second car. He slammed into the car of the victim, who died at the scene.

Officials said Tantlinger wasn’t able to drive his truck because of the damage from the crash. When he realized the victim was dead, he fled the scene on foot.

Tantlinger was found several hours later at a relative’s house. A blood test showed he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Tantlinger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 11.

