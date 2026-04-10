Local nonprofit celebrates 50th anniversary of helping victims of crime

PITTSBURGH — The Center for Victims is celebrating 50 years of serving the community.

The nonprofit held its celebration at the Frick building on Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The organization works as an advocate in the justice system for people who are victims of a crime, such as domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

“We have been doing this for a long time, and we are fortunate to have it here in the Frick building, which is right in the heart of our judicial district,” President and CEO Laurie McDonald said.

The center also recognized a group of honorees for their leadership and commitment to victims’ rights and services.

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