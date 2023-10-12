Local nonprofit collecting donations for those affected by Middle East humanitarian crisis

PITTSBURGH — As a humanitarian crisis unfolds overseas following Hamas’ attack in Israel, the Brother’s Brother Foundation in Pittsburgh has set up a collection fund for those affected. The nonprofit said volunteers wanted to do what they could for innocent civilians impacted by widespread destruction and loss of life caused by ongoing fighting in the Middle East.

“We immediately start thinking…how is it that we can help?” said Ozzy Samad, president of Brother’s Brother Foundation.

Brother’s Brother said monetary donations can go a long way, working with their partners on the ground overseas, who can gauge what is needed where. Additionally, they’re collecting travel-size toiletries and essentials for hygiene kits.

“Things we take for granted, you wake up, you can get a shower, shampoo…” Samad said. “It sounds really minor, and so on, but it really isn’t. It’s something that is key initially to help people so badly affected.”

Samad said the bag’s utility is all by design.

“It’s something small that you can easily carry and put in whatever else you might want. Something that comes to mind is those emergency blankets,” Samad said.

With the first batch heading to Israel, Brother’s Brother said it plans to send others wherever they are needed, grateful for the continued generosity of the Pittsburgh community.

“It just amazes me how as to how the people of people respond, time and time again,” Samad said.

