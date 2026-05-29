The Mount Lebanon Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a case of fraud and theft. — The Mount Lebanon Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a case of fraud and theft.

On Friday, the department said a woman falsely posed as a person’s new caregiver to gain access to their apartment. Police said she stole personal belongings, including the victim’s credit card, once gaining access to the unit.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call 911 and request to speak to Detective Casagrande for a non-emergency call.

Local police looking for woman accused of falsely posing as caretaker to steal from an apartment (Mount Lebanon Police Department/Mount Lebanon Police Department)

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