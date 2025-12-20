Local police officers spread holiday cheer, give presents to kids at UPMC Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURGH — Kids spending Christmas at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh got a little holiday cheer on Friday thanks to some local police officers.

Officers from all over Allegheny County spend the year collecting donations to eventually go out and shop for all the kids at the hospital.

On Friday morning, Santa and his helpers in blue got to drop off all the toys and gifts.

“It’s a beautiful scene to have them come down and, for a brief moment, some of the stuff and stress that’s going on for their families, even for a brief second, can be taken from them,” said Jason Tarap of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

This was the 14th year for the program, dubbed Presents From Police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group