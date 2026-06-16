Local program uses fishing to guide people through addiction recovery

A local program suggests the answer to breaking the stigma over addiction recovery and mental illness may be just to go fishing.

Bill Petrosky believes that people recovering from addiction or dealing with mental health issues can get their best help near the water, among the sights and sounds of nature.

Petrosky started “Rods Four Recovery” in 2024, shortly after he hit rock bottom in his battle with alcohol addiction.

“I entered treatment in August, and as I looked out my window and seeing the nice weather, I kept wondering why I ended up here, and I could be fishing right now,” Petrosky said.

He and his team will take anyone fishing on a boat, along the shore, with family and friends or whatever is the best therapy for them.

“I meet people where they’re at when they come to Rods Four Recovery. I meet them where they’re at, not where society expects them to be, and that’s important to them,” Petrosky said.

Lindsay Reed is the mental health and substance disorder advocate for Rods Four Recovery.

“Being in recovery myself, it gives me the tools to give back to the patients, because I can understand, and I’ve been through it, and I know what they’re going through, and truly, all they want is to be heard; all they want to do is be heard and loved,” Reed said.

Whether it’s addiction, mental health, or a combination of both, the team has the tools to help anyone.

“We always want to treat the addiction first, because you know that’s going to get everything cleaned out, and then we’re going to focus on your mental health and how to move forward from there. We can’t figure out why you’re using, if you don’t know why you’re using, so communication is key in recovery,” Reed said.

Petrosky is happy to share his story. From the busted vertebrae in his neck that nearly killed him, to the liver cancer that was his first step toward recovery.

“The first attempt at the transplant list, I was denied because there was alcohol in my blood test, and I had to get six months of sobriety in order to reapply for the transplant list,” Petrosky said.

He shows his scar to not forget the past, but also his tattoo that shows his future one of recovery, sobriety and the biggest fish you can catch.

“I want everyone else to have this opportunity to live a better life,” Petrosky said.

“Literally every day my dad texts me and says, ‘Save a life today’ with a heart emoji, and it’s truly what we get to do every day,” Reed said.

Click here to learn more about Rods Four Recovery.

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