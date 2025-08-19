Local pumpkin patch picks nostalgic theme for 2025 season

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. — A local pumpkin patch just announced the theme for its 2025 fall season.

Irons Mill Farmstead will be full of nostalgia when it opens on Aug. 30 with a “Welcome to Your Childhood“ theme.

The farm has partnered with Sesame Street to feature “Decades of Sunny Days” in its corn maze design, celebrating the show’s impact across generations.

Irons Mill farmstead 2025 corn maze

“This year at Irons Mill is designed to create nostalgia, reminding parents of their own childhood memories…while experiencing the childhood happening right in front of them in their own kids,” said Stacy Milliron, owner of Irons Mill Farmstead.

The 2025 Irons Mill Farmstead season will include various attractions, like four square courts, jumbo checkers, slides and a life-size pin art wall.

Visitors can enjoy decade-themed signs illustrating childhood throughout the years, an expanded exit area with new merchandise and themed entertainment events.

Food options include The Crepe Bar, Lolli Sprouts Candy Shop and Susie Q’s Diner.

Staff and the farm mascot, Barnwelly, will be dressed in 1980s attire to match the throwback theme.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group