Local pumpkin patch up for national recognition

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. — A local pumpkin patch is up for national recognition.

Irons Mills Farmstead in New Wilmington has been named a candidate in USA Today’s 10 Best pumpkin patches.

Candidates for the national competitions are selected by a panel of experts, USA Today said.

People can vote on their 10 Best website for what they believe is the pumpkin patch in the country.

Votes can be placed once per day until Sept. 8 at noon. Winners will be announced on Sept. 17.

Click here to vote in the Pumpkin Patch competition.

Iron Mills has also been nominated under the category of Best Corn Maze in the Country.

Click here to vote in the Corn Maze competition.

