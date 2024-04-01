Local real estate business provides Easter dinner to Fayette County community members

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A local business hosted an Easter dinner for people who are struggling this holiday.

DeGusipe Real Estate served ham, potatoes, green beans and rolls at O.A.K. Pizza in Uniontown.

Organizers say the community stepped up to help them make the event happen.

“All of these people could be at their family’s Easter dinner but they’re here with us. We have a lot of people donating snacks. There are a lot of distributors that have brought in chips, there are some people that have brought in cake, it’s just letting people feel normal on Easter,” said Annie Martin with DeGusipe Real Estate.

Volunteers prepared more than 100 plates of food.

