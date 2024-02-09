Local school district unveils plans for high school upgrades one year after fire

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local school district is unveiling renovation plans for its high school which was damaged by fire.

February 12 marks one year since a fire destroyed the auditorium at Elizabeth Forward High School.

The school was closed for two months due to the extensive damage and students had to learn remotely during that time.

“I was on the job for five weeks at that point, so it was a shock, of course for myself and everybody in the school district,” said Superintendent Keith Kornyk.

Kornyk showed Channel 11 the renovation plans which will make the 7 decades old building into a state-of-the-art facility.

Phase one Includes a brand new 1,000 seat auditorium. Plans also call for:

A new gym, double the size it is now

Upgraded security at the main entrance

New brick and windows

Updates to the exterior to create a consistent look

“It was a difficult situation, but there are great things that have come from it,” said Kornyk.

Phase one of the renovation project is expected to cost about $27 million. Work is expected to begin in the spring. Phase two is still a work in progress.

The superintendent expects the work to be done the Fall of 2026, before the school year begins.

