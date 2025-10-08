Local school that owns Terrible Towel trademark celebrates Steelers rally towel’s 50th anniversary

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a party on Wednesday in Robinson Township as the Merakey Allegheny Valley School celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Terrible Towel.

Myron Cope gave ownership of the Terrible Towel trademark to the school in 1996.

Ever since then, royalties from officially licensed products have gone to the school, helping develop programs and providing equipment for students.

“We’re so grateful to be a part of this legacy, not only the Steelers but just Pittsburgh in general,” said Kelly Gremba of the Merakey Allegheny Valley School. “Everybody knows the Terrible Towel around the world, and for us to receive those proceeds from the sale is just amazing.”

In all, the school has seen around 10 million dollars in funding thanks to Towel proceeds.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group