Local students get look at careers in skilled trades, utility work during event in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Local students got a close-up look at careers in the skilled trades and utility work during an event this week in Pittsburgh.

The Build On event took place Thursday and Friday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

It was hosted by the Builders Guild of Western Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council.

Middle and high school students could watch hands-on demonstrations and talk with industry professionals about how to prepare for future careers.

“The reason this matters is it catches kids’ imagination,” Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Nancy Walker said. “Giving young people the opportunity to try things gets them excited about it. Often, by the time an 11th or 12th grader finds a trade, it’s the right path, but they don’t have the requisite math and reading skills to be able to get into one of these really amazing union apprenticeship programs.”

Organizers say more than 3,000 students registered for the event.

