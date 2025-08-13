Local truck driver charged with harassing truck stop employee, following her home

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A truck driver is facing charges after police say he harassed a Westmoreland County truck stop employee and followed her home.

Michael James Lender, 34, of West Newton, is charged with stalking, harassment and trespassing.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, police spoke with an employee at Citgo’s truck stop in Smithton, who claimed Lender had followed her home Tuesday.

She said that Lender, a frequent customer, had tried to speak with her privately for two years, but she declined.

She claimed that Lender left a note with his phone number on her car, and he tried to get her name and number from a coworker in exchange for $150.

That day, she saw a car following her home from work and down her driveway. Lender allegedly got out of the car, but the victim yelled at him to leave.

Court records show Lender was arrested on Wednesday and is awaiting his preliminary hearing on Aug. 27. His bail is set at $2,500.

