Local university recognized for beautiful stained-glass art

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A local university is on a list of college campuses with the most beautiful stained-glass art.
LaRoche University in McCandless was recognized by College Cliffs for six stained glass windows that Hunt Studio of Pittsburgh installed in the Magdalen Chapel in 2003.
Two half-circle windows represent the Providence and other stained-glass windows highlight significant individuals and events.
Other universities mentioned include:
- St. Timothy and St. Titus Chapel at Concordia University (St. Louis, MO)
- Saint Francis Xavier College Church at Saint Louis University (St. Louis, MO)
- Roots Knowledge Mural at Utah University (Orem, UT)
- College of Arts Stained Window at Baylor University (Waco, TX)
- Hughes Memorial Auditorium Asbury University (Wilmore, KY)
- Loyola Marymount University (Los Angeles, CA)
- Marian University (Indianapolis, IN)
- Trinity College (Hartford, CT)
- University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham, AL)
- Tiffany Window at The Kelsey Museum at the University of Michigan (Washtenaw County, MI)
According to its website, LaRoche University is a private, Catholic, co-ed founded by the Sisters of Divine Providence in 1963. The school welcomes students of all religions.
To learn more about the stained-glass windows, check out the LaRoche website.
