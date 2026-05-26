Person injured, multiple vehicles involved in crash in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A person was injured after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Bethel Park on Monday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the intersection of Broughton Road and Willis Road at 8:12 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital from that location.

A Channel 11 camera captured video of two vehicles that had sustained heavy front-end damage.

Both of those vehicles were towed from the scene.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Bethel Park Police Department to learn more. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Multiple vehicles involved in crash in Bethel Park Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Bethel Park on Monday. (WPXI/WPXI)

Multiple vehicles involved in crash in Bethel Park Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Bethel Park on Monday.

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