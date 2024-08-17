Local veteran to compete in Paralympic Games

PARIS — A local veteran is heading to Paris to compete in the Paralympic Games.

It was in Afghanistan, while on patrol, that Eric McElvenny stepped on an IED, Improvised Explosive Device - that cost him part of his leg.

“While some would regard this as a turning point in life. For Eric, indeed it was, but it was just a small speed bump as he looks back on it,” Donald Koenig, director of VA Pittsburgh said.

“When I was injured, when I was in the hospital bed, I was grateful. I was grateful that I was still alive, still a dad to my oldest daughter,” McElvenny said.

The Naval Academy grad and Marine Corps officer promised himself he’d compete in not just one triathlon--and he did. In fact 8, so far.

Now, he’s a Paralympian heading to Paris.

“Going to the Paralympics, it’s not just an individual effort--it’s a team effort,” McElvenny said.

Part of the team is Andrew Chambers, who worked with Eric to design and fashion his prosthetic leg.

“Your example set a great example for all veterans here--so I appreciate that as well,” Chambers said.

“A lot of time goes in to it because this leg has to fit perfect in order for my limb to stay healthy and to be as as efficient and as light as possible,” McElvenny said.

Eric is a Paralympic veteran, having competed in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“It’s hard. It’s a sacrifice for all of us, but now we all get to go over to Paris together, so I just can’t wait for my kids to see the Eiffel Tower and then turn around and see their dad race,” McElvenny said.

