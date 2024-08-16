Crane Avenue closed after truck hits railroad bridge near Route 51 in Beechview

PITTSBURGH — Crane Avenue has been shut down after a dump truck hit the railroad bridge near the intersection of Route 51 in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood.

A spokesperson for Mayor Ed Gainey’s office said due to the location and severity of the crash, the railroad company is assessing the damage and will alert them if the roadway needs to shut down for an extended amount of time.

Crane is currently closed between Beechview Avenue and Route 51.

Route 51 in the area has already been shut down since the beginning of the month for the demolition of the overpass that crosses Route 51 near Woodruff Street, as well as widening the road. It’s scheduled to reopen Aug. 26.





