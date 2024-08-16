Man killed in ATV crash in Washington County

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed after losing control of the ATV he was driving in Washington County Friday morning.

The crash happened along the Panhandle Trail in Smith Township.

Stephen Pasquale, 40, was driving an ATV when he lost control, and was ejected before the vehicle rolled on top of him, according to the Washington County Coroner Tim Warco.

He was found by a passerby who called 911 around 8:50 a.m.

The ATV did not have safety belts and Pasquale was not wearing a helmet, Warco said in a release.

The crash is under investigation by the Smith Township Police Department.

