Local woman in desperate need of liver; here’s how you can help

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A local woman is in desperate need of a liver.

Jenny Ireland was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease in December 2022.

She’s keeping up with her doctor’s visits and medications but needs to find a living donor.

“That’s what makes it challenging, getting it to resonate with other people so that they’re willing to spread the word and willing to take that step and register to see if they can potentially be a donor for me,” Ireland told Channel 11.

Billboards and signs posted in the area say if you donate, your liver will regenerate to a normal size quickly.

Your compassionate gift will save Ireland’s life.

If you want to help, click here.

