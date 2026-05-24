Long-term lane restrictions set on 2 West Mifflin roads

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Long-term lane restrictions will begin soon on two roads in West Mifflin.

Camp Hollow and Lebanon Church roads will have single lane closures between Rodeo Drive and Clairton Road (State Route 885), the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says.

The restrictions are planned to last about two months.

In June, Camp Hollow Road will be restricted to one northbound lane, while Lebanon church Road will be restricted to one eastbound lane.

The restrictions will switch directions on both roads once the first phase of work ends.

This work is part of the Mon/Fayette Expressway Project and includes roadway construction and drainage reconstruction. The expected completion date is Aug. 2.

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