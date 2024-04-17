Long-term single-lane restriction to be put in place on Route 50 in Collier Township

A long-term single-lane restriction on Washington Pike (Route 50) in Collier Township will begin Tuesday evening, weather permitting.

The single-lane restriction will occur on westbound Washington Pike between the I-79 interchange and Commercial Drive beginning at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The restriction will remain in place around-the-clock through late July to allow crews to perform drainage upgrades, roadway widening and sidewalk work and ADA curb ramp improvements, PennDOT says.

The sidewalk will be closed, and pedestrians will use a temporary pedestrian pathway. There will be directional detour signs along the route.

Work on this $5.61 million widening project began in November 2022.

Work in 2024 will include roadway widening to accommodate exclusive left turn lanes at the Washington Pike intersection with Vanadium Road. The Washington Pike and Vanadium Road intersection will be modified to a standard plus intersection, eliminating the existing dual driveways at Eat’n Park. The restaurant will be relocated further back from the roadway to allow for the roadway widening and intersection improvements.

Other work includes new sidewalks, updated ADA curb ramps, traffic signal upgrades, signing and pavement marking updates, drainage guide rail work and other construction. Motorists will see single-lane restrictions with one lane of traffic maintained in each direction at all times. The turn lane and other modifications at the Vanadium Road intersection are expected to help alleviate congestion in this area.

The overall project is anticipated to conclude in late 2024.

