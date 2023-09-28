Longest-serving crossing guard in Castle Shannon weighs retirement after nearly 50 years in service

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — Every morning and every afternoon, Audrey Turek, 89, gets dropped off to report for duty.

“I do love it and its just all the people that you meet. I used to walk all the time. And people would pick me up give me rides especially when I’m going through the snow and stuff,” Turek said.

No matter the weather, Turek has made it to her crossing guard post on Route 88 in Castle Shannon for nearly five decades starting in 1976.

But, as she approaches 90 years old, the great grandma is looking to hang up her hat.

On Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m., hear from Turek about how she’s help generations of kids safe.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group