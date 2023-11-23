West Mifflin police asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Police said the suspect entered the store and forced the clerk to give him an undetermined amount of cash before leaving. — West Mifflin Borough Police are asking for help identifying a person who robbed a convenience store on Tuesday.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. at Super One on Greensprings Avenue.

Police said the suspect entered the store and forced the clerk to give him an undetermined amount of cash before leaving. He was last seen on foot on Greensprings Avenue. It’s unknown if he later got into a vehicle.

If you have any information relative to these individuals, please contact the West Mifflin Borough Police Department at (412) 461 3125, call your local Police Department, dial 911, or use the West Mifflin police department’s tip page.

