PITTSBURGH — An online liquor store is not in Pittsburgh, but it claims to be.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is warning people after some say they paid for booze, but never got it.

On 11 at 11, how to avoid being scammed as the complaints pile up.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group