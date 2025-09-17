Longtime Pittsburgh sports writer Dale Lolley dies at 56

PITTSBURGH — Longtime Pittsburgh sports writer Dale Lolley has died.

Lolley, a contributing writer and editor for Steelers.com, died on Wednesday at the age of 56 following a battle with cancer, the Steelers say.

Born in Fryburg in Clarion County, Lolley began working as a fill-in for shows on the Steelers Radio Network in 2008.

He joined the Steelers Nation Radio in 2014 and joined with Matt Williamson to make “SNR Drive with Dale & Matt.”

Lolley became a contributing writer/editor for the Sreelers in September 2022, covering all of the team’s games and media appearances.

“We mourn the loss of Dale Lolley,” the Steelers posted on social media.

Lolley also regularly appeared on Channel 11’s The Final Word.

