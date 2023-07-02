A look at Pitt’s 5 offensive line commits in class of 2024

PITTSBURGH — The offensive line room is going to take a hit after the 2023 season when Jake Kradel, Blake Zubovic, Ryan Jacoby and maybe even Matt Goncalves look to head to the next level.

But as always, Pitt’s coaching staff is recruiting offensive linemen as heavily as any position on the roster this cycle.

The top recruit in the class is Caleb Holmes, a four-star interior offensive lineman from Georgia, and the newest recruit in the class is Moritz Schmoranzer, a three-star offensive tackle from Virginia, by way of Germany.

