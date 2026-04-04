Pittsburgh Opera announces shows for 2026-27 season

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Opera announced its schedule for the 2026-27 season.

The 88th season will include five operas, which will be performed at four city venues.

The shows are:

Rigoletto

Performed on Oct. 10, 16 and 18 at the Benedum Center

Orpheus & Eurydice

Performed on Nov. 14, 20 and 22 at the Byham Theater

Partenope

Performed on Jan. 23, 26, 29 and 31 at Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater

Working for the MacBeths

Performed on Feb. 27, March 2, 5, and 7 at Blitz Opera Factory

Romeo and Juliet

Performed on April 17, 22, 23 and 25 at the Benedum Center

Several free events are available, too. Pre-Opera talks will be held an hour before each performance. Visitors will also be able to meet the artists after each Friday evening performance.

The Rising Stars concert is free and will be held at the Blitz Opera Factory on Sept. 19.

Subscription tickets are available now.

Click here for more information on tickets and here for a deeper look at Pittsburgh Opera events.

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