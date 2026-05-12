Lt. Governor Austin Davis visits Sharpsburg to discuss affordable housing plan

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis met with local leaders in Sharpsburg to talk about housing affordability on Monday.

His visit was part of the “Putting More Money Back in Your Pockets Tour,” which is focused on emphasizing the need to build more homes to help bring down the cost of living.

“When we bought our home several years ago, we put in offers on eight different houses before we had an offer accepted,” said Davis. “That’s because the housing market is out of whack, with too few homes that are available and affordable for young families like ours. We need to increase supply and build more homes, which is why the Shapiro-Davis Administration wants to create a new Critical Infrastructure Fund that would encourage the development of more housing and other infrastructure needs. It’s part of our Housing Action Plan, the Commonwealth’s first-ever strategic plan for housing.”

Davis was joined by Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, who highlighted several details from a recent county-wide housing needs assessment.

She noted that since 2019, Allegheny County has lost 47,000 apartments that rented for less than a $1,000 a month.

“We want to make sure that we’re making the best moves possible that give us the most affordable housing for the most amount of people where they need it,” Innamorato said.

Davis also touted the governor’s recent housing action plan that seeks to build more housing stock and expand opportunities for more residents.

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