Maggie’s Farm reopening Strip District location, continuing production in Upper St. Clair

Maggie’s Farm Distillery announced that it is in the process of reopening its Strip District bottle shop and bar after a temporary closure.

The acclaimed distiller’s operations are split between a combination retail and bar space in the Strip District and a distilling facility in Upper St. Clair. The 22,000-square-foot Upper St. Clair facility housed a restaurant that in August the business announced would close.

At the time, Maggie’s emphasized that the Strip District location would continue to operate. Yet, weeks later, the Strip District location quietly closed its doors without explanation, causing rumors to circulate that the business might not be reopening.

However, that’s not the case. Maggie’s Farm Founder Tim Russell announced on social media that it had reopened the Strip District location on Saturday for a day of bottle sales and that its cocktail bar would reopen this coming weekend.

