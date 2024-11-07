Mail carrier robbed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Pa. — A mail carrier was robbed in Rochester Borough on Saturday.

The Rochester Borough Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Case Street at 12:34 p.m. for a robbery.

A mail carrier from the United States Postal Office told police that while delivering mail, he noticed a man lurking in the area with his hands in his hoodie pocket. He was leaning against a vehicle in front of apartment buildings at 531 Case Street.

The mail carrier told police that the man approached and asked what he had on him. He then allegedly pulled a handgun halfway out of his hoodie pocket and told the mail carrier he wanted everything in his pockets.

The victim gave $140 cash to the robber, who ran westbound up Case Street, police said.

The mail carrier described the suspect as a Black man who stood around 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He had black dreads that went down his back, small scruffy like facial hair and a cubby, heavy set type build.

